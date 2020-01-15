The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control were tipped off to the existence of “a puppy mill” in Ware Shoals that resulted in criminal charges on Tuesday.
Deputies were dispatched to 10702 Indian Mound Road in Ware Shoals to assist Animal Control. Animal Control was contacted after an individual purchased a dog from a resident at this address in Ware Shoals, and the dog was found to be in poor health.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered between 100 and 150 dogs and animals on the property in what was described as a “puppy mill” operation. Due to the condition these animals were being kept in, Barbara Timms and Barry Davis of Ware Shoals were both charged with Animal Cruelty.
On Wednesday, staff from the Laurens County Animal Control, as well as the Anderson PAWS organization are working diligently to properly remove each and every animal from this residence, evaluate their health and ensure that these animals are properly taken care of. LCSO described the scene as “a devastating scene of cruelty.”
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the criminal aspect of this case and more charges are pending at this time.
