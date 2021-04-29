Clinton is officially home to a new QT station. The station is located at 18985 SC-72, off of Interstate 26, Exit 54.
Mayor Bob McLean called the opening of “a day that all of Clinton has been waiting for. We get to join the QT family.”
The 8,000 square foot building is not your typical QT. This station will be a remote traveling center.
The station will include eight gas pump islands and six diesel pump islands.
Also featured will be a QT kitchen that offers made-fresh to order food and drinks. Some items that will be offered are tacos, pizza, custom-made subs, QT mac & cheese, plus so much more. Items can be ordered in the QT mobile app for curbside pickup.
There will also be an extensive selection of hot and cold beverages. Coffee, hot chocolate, wine, beer, and sodas are just some of the beverages customers can enjoy.
For truck drivers stopping by, there will be a dedicated professional driver check out for quick service. Along with the diesel pumps, there will be a weigh station located behind the store.
“I don’t think there is anyone that travels Interstate 85 between Greensboro and Atlanta more than I do every week. One thing I do, I plan my trips around QT where I fill up. Somebody asked me what QT is, well the best way to describe QT is the Chick-fil-A of convenience stores,” McLean said.
