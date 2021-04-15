top story QuikTrip to host grand opening on April 29 STAFF REPORT Apr 15, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo courtesy of Clinton Economic Development Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The new QuikTrip convenience store in Clinton will host their grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday, April 29 at 9am. The store is located at 18985 Hwy 72 East at I-26 in Clinton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News QuikTrip to host grand opening on April 29 Arrest Report for April 15 Coach West converts old machine into new birdhouse at LMS DHEC reporting 1,101 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 17 new cases in Laurens County Fifteenth annual Ghost Creek Gourdfest returns April 23-24 Arrest Report for April 14 Crusaders honor fall sports award winners Prisma Health to present a virtual WellFest 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesArrest Report for April 9Arrest Report for April 10Arrest Report for April 11Arrest Report for April 13Arrest Report for April 12Arrest Report for April 8Clinton man sentenced to 15 years for armed home invasionArrest Report for April 14Arrest Report for April 7Burglaries land man in prison for 20 years Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
