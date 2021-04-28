top story QuikTrip to host grand opening on Thursday STAFF REPORT Apr 28, 2021 Apr 28, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo courtesy of Clinton Economic Development Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The new QuikTrip convenience store in Clinton will host their grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday, April 29 at 9am. The store is located at 18985 Hwy 72 East at I-26 in Clinton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News LCSO searching for two persons of interest in burglary Driver dies from injuries after flames ignite during traffic stop DHEC reporting 680 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 34 new cases in Laurens County QuikTrip to host grand opening on Thursday Local sales tax rate changes in Laurens County on May 1 Arrest Report for April 27 District 55 board approves bonus for employees Powell Named PFL Offensive Freshman of the Year Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesArrest Report for April 23Arrest Report for April 22Arrest Report for April 24Arrest Report for April 21Arrest Report for April 25Arrest Report for April 26Arrest Report for April 17Arrest Report for April 20Presbyterian College president responds to firing of Tommy SpanglerArrest Report for April 19 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
