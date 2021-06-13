The Laurens Raiders Cheerleading program will be hosting a Kiddie Camp this summer. Kiddie Camp will take place Monday, July 12-Wednesday, July 14 from 9:00am-12:00pm in the LDHS Gymnasium.
Kiddie camp is offered to kids aged 3-12 (must be potty trained). Throughout the camp, participants will learn the basics of cheerleading taught by current Raider Cheerleaders, play games and enjoy a daily snack.
On Wednesday, participants will have the opportunity to perform in front of family members and friends.
The cost of camp is $60/participant which includes a camp t-shirt and daily snack. If you have more than one child attending the camp, each additional child will be $40/sibling.
If you have any questions, please email Erin Patterson at eopatterson@laurens55.org
Registration Link: https://forms.gle/CiBrRxzCz9KPdea48
