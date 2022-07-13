On November 20, 1780, following a fierce battle late in the day, General Thomas Sumter gave the feared Lt. Colonel Banastre Tarleton his first defeat during the Revolutionary War. The Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site is offering a unique Ranger Guided Hike of the undeveloped Blackstock Battlefield that will cover the events leading up to the battle, the commanders and soldiers from both sides involved in the battle itself, and the importance of the battle to the wider history of the Revolutionary War.
The hike is two hours long and will take place mostly off trail over difficult and hilly terrain. Please wear appropriate clothing and footwear for hiking and bring bottled water. No pets are allowed on the hike. Currently there are no facilities on site so please plan ahead.
The cost is $10 per person. Meet at 9:45 am at the Blackstock Battlefield State Historic Site, located at 568 Monument Road in Enoree.
Space is limited, so reservations are required in advance. To reserve and pay for your spot just click the link below:
For more information, contact the park at (864) 938-0100 or e-mail mgmillsp@scprt.com. www.SouthCarolinaParks.com.
