Following a fierce battle late in the day, General Thomas Sumter gave the feared Lt. Colonel Banastre Tarleton his first defeat during the Revolutionary War with the battle ending just as the sun began to set on November 20, 1780.
Come out for a special Ranger-Guided Lantern Hike of the undeveloped Blackstock Battlefield. The hike will begin shortly before sunset and as the sun begins to set you will be given candle lanterns to finish the hike in the dwindling light.
The hike will cover the events leading up to the battle, the commanders and soldiers from both sides involved in the battle itself, and the importance of the battle to the wider history of the Revolutionary War. The hike is two hours long and will take place mostly off trail over difficult and hilly terrain.
Please wear appropriate clothing and footwear for hiking, bring bottled water, hiking stick and a flashlight. No pets are allowed on the hike. Currently there are no facilities on site, so please plan ahead.
The cost is $20 per person. Meet at 4:00 pm at the Blackstock Battlefield State Historic Site, located at 568 Monument Road, Enoree, SC 29335.
Space is limited, so reservations are required in advance. To reserve and pay for your spot for Nov. 26 and 27, just click the link below:
For more information, contact the park at (864) 938-0100 or e-mail mgmillsp@scprt.com. www.SouthCarolinaParks.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.