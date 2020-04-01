Luke Rankin, who resides in Hickory Tavern, has announced his candidacy for County Council Seat 2, which covers parts of Hickory Tavern, Princeton, and Ware Shoals.
Rankin has a business degree from Piedmont Technical College and is currently a supervisor at SunTrust Bank in Laurens.
“I am a Conservative Republican. I love my country and will fight to preserve the values that our founding fathers believed in when they founded this country.”
Rankin says that he will protect the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms, defend free speech, preserve life, support limited government and fight to lower taxes.
“I am committed to finding solutions to existing problems with out-of-the box thinking and to keeping your taxes as low as possible," said Rankin.
Rankin says there are some important issues facing our county that he will focus on:
1. Lower taxes. “The tax cuts Pres. Trump implemented were revolutionary and revitalized our economy. I think the same strategy can be implemented at the local level as well. Higher taxes don’t solve any problems. The government will continue to take more and more of our money and spend it irresponsibly. We must stop this.”
2. Improve the condition of our roads by using existing funds.
3. Promote limited government that is open and transparent.
4. Support the preservation of our monuments.
“I will work for you," said Rankin. "I will listen to your needs and help with issues that are important to you.”
