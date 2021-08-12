Laurens County Council member Luke Rankin has organized a protest on Saturday against Self Regional Medical Center requiring its employees to have COVID-19 vaccinations.
These requirements by high-risk entities like hospitals and schools, and by corporations, likely will increase as the vaccines receive full Federal Drug Administration approval next month. For now, mask- and vaccine-requirements are seen as the best way to slow down the fast-moving Delta variant, which is sending children in greater numbers to the ICU. This is true especially in the largely under-vaccinated areas of the American South.
“An employee should have the right to make a decision,” said Diane Belsom, representing the Laurens Liberty Society at the Aug. 10 Laurens County Council meeting.
She and Rankin spoke about vaccine mandates. There was no counter-information presented, about vaccination numbers or local infections.
SC DHEC this week reported the 10,000th death in South Carolina from COVID-19 since March 2020.
“When the FDA approves this vaccine, will it be magically okay? No,” Belsom said. It’s “experimental,” she said.
Rankin said it’s a personal liberty issue. “We have been watching our liberties erode away,” he said.
“We always have been told we can make our own choices.”
Those rights are eroded as employers and corporations make vaccinations a condition of employment, the councilman said. He added that there will be “many lawsuits” when corporations start mandating vaccinations. “I have received much more support for vaccination freedom,” than for vaccination-mandates, Rankin said.
Saturday’s protest will be at West Alexander and Main Streets in Greenwood, Rankin said.
He said vaccination mandates harken back to when Nazi Germany could convince its citizens within the span of 20 years to look the other way about government atrocities. He said it is important to remind corporations and the government not to overstep their limits.
No masks or vaccinations can be required in South Carolina publicly funded schools, by 3 statements written into the state budget. The City of Columbia’s masks-mandate for schools under an emergency order has been declared illegal by State Attorney General Alan Wilson.
School starts Tuesday in Districts 55 and 56, Laurens County. School already is underway in the three districts of Greenwood County, served by Self Regional Medical Center.
Belsom said the Laurens and Greenwood County Councils could meet together to discuss Self, and/or draft resolutions directed to the hospital. She said the SC General Assembly will meet in September to discuss further restrictions against vaccination-mandates – “so we cannot devolve into tyranny.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.