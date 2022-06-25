Miss Hartsville, Jill Dudley, was crowned Miss South Carolina 2022 in front of a cheering crowd at Township Auditorium in Columbia, SC, on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Dudley is a 22-year-old from Socastee and attends the University of South Carolina. For her talent she performed a vocal rendition to Never Enough. She was also a talent preliminary winner. She will receive a $60,000 scholarship and compete in the Miss America.
Runners-up for the title of Miss South Carolina are:
First runner up: Miss Florence, Berkley Bryant
Second runner up: Miss Columbia, Jada Samuel
Third runner up: Miss Clemson, Tara Moore
Fourth runner up: Miss Greenville County, Sarah Kay Wrenn
Rounding out the top 10 are:
Miss Darlington, Catherine Smith
Miss Greater Greer, Rachel Carter
Miss Inman, Maria Julianne Phillips
Miss Myrtle Beach, Brooke Vu
Miss River City, Catie Rawl
Rawl is a native of Laurens and a graduate of Laurens District 55 High School.
Miss Clemson Teen, Piper Holt, was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2022. Holt is a 17-year-old from Fountain Inn and attends Woodmont High School. She performed a jazz dance to Canned Heat and was also an evening gown preliminary winner. She will compete in Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Pageant.
Runners-up for the title of Miss South Carolina Teen are:
First runner up: Miss Greenville County Teen, Abigail Fowler
Second runner up: Miss North Charleston Teen, Savannah McAlister
Third runner up: Miss Dorchester County Teen, Brennan Wolfe
Fourth runner up: Miss Spartanburg Teen, Mallory Alverson
