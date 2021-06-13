A Woodruff teen, who was a recent graduate of Laurens District High School, died in a single-vehicle accident in Spartanburg County on Sunday morning on Hwy. 221 near Woodruff.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as Gregory Allen Thompson-Wilkie, 18, of Woodruff. Thompson-Wilkie was a member of the LDHS class of 2021 and graduated during their winter ceremony in February.
The incident occurred on Hwy. 221 near Harris Bridge Road at approximately 3:08am, according to Trooper Gary Miller. Thompson-Wilkie was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck south on Hwy. 221 when he ran off the right side of the road, lost control, ran off the left side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.
Miller said the victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck.
Thompson-Wilkie was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where he died at 4:02am, said Clevenger.
The accident is being investigated by the SC Highway Patrol and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office.
