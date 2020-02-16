American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Mockinbird Lane, Laurens, was damaged by a fire this morning.
The Laurens Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping four adults and one child by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
On social media, Laurens County Fire’s Greg Lindley posted:
“Big shout-out to all our paid staff and volunteers [who] responded this morning to the structure fire in Laurens. We also pray for those [who] lost their home and property in the fire. Also a big thank you to the Laurens County EMS for the standby and assistance and to Laurens County EMA for [its] assistance. And a big thank you to Laurens County 911 for an awesome job.”
In the middle of winter, nothing feels better than a warm place to rest your feet. Unfortunately, many supplemental heating appliances can be dangerous if not used correctly. Space heaters must be kept at least three feet away from anything that may burn and placed on a hard level, non-flammable surface. Remember kids and pets can easily get burned if they get too close. Make sure that the power cord is in good repair, that it is plugged directly into a wall outlet, and do not use an extension cord.
Using a stove top or an oven is not an acceptable alternative heat source; it can easily turn tragic. If you used wood, coal or gas in your home, a carbon monoxide alarm is a mandatory safety device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.