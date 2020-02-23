Jarvis K. Reeder has announced his candidacy for Sheriff of Laurens County.
Reeder is a native of Laurens County who currently resides in the city of Laurens. He grew up in the Ora community and attended Ford Elementary/Junior High and graduated from Laurens District High School in 1994. He enrolled at Lander University, graduating in 1998 with a Bachelor of Science degree in sociology with an emphasis on criminal justice.
While attending Lander University, he also completed an internship with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, commonly known as SLED. This internship fueled the passion and love for law enforcement.
For the past 21 years, Reeder has dedicated his life to law enforcement, specifically choosing to serve in a sheriff’s office environment. He served the citizens of Greenwood County for over 17 years as a uniform deputy and ending his service as a Command Staff Captain of the Criminal Investigations Division.
Reeder returned home to use his working knowledge and experience to restructure and lead Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. For 18 months, he served as the Chief Deputy. He is currently employed by the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office as an investigator but is currently assigned to the federal government’s Drug Enforcement Administration as a Federal Drug Enforcement Task Force Officer, working out of the Greenville Resident Office.
While in Greenwood County, Reeder was named Officer of the Year for the Sheriff’s Office and has been named Task Force Officer of the Year for DEA. He received a life-saving award from the American Red Cross in 2001.
He is a graduate of the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigations Executive Leadership Command College. He also graduated from the Chief’s Officer’s Training Workshop and completed numerous hours of online trainings.
“As a candidate for Sheriff of Laurens County, it is my desire to run a clean and positive campaign with the hopes of letting the citizens know who I am and what I stand for,” Reeder said. “My ultimate goal is to use a conservative approach to unite all citizens of Laurens County. Unlike many politicians, I will not make a slew of promises. As your next sheriff of Laurens County, I will establish a working relationship with the Laurens and Clinton city police departments, as well as other first responders.
“As a seasoned leader, I realize the value and importance of working together and sharing information to make Laurens County a safer place to work, live and raise a family. I also vow to diligently work with and establish relationships with both civic and community groups, by creating a strong community service division to not only represent law enforcement in the community but also listen to the complaints and concerns of our citizens. Lastly, I vow to strategically fight the war on drugs in our county. Currently this county has one experienced narcotics officer, and I vow to increase the unit to a minimum of 4 officers. Many of you are unaware that we are in the midst of an opioid epidemic. One life lost to narcotics in our county, is one too many.”
