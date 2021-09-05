The 2021 Laurens County Youth Livestock Show will take place October 2, 8 and 9.
The show is open to any current 4-H or FFA members. Shows will include a poster contest show, art show, dog show, rabbit show, beef show, dairy show, market lamb show, and meat goat show.
The dog and rabbit show will take place on October 2 at Squealin’ on the Square in downtown Laurens. The remainder of the youth shows will take place on October 8-9 at the Laurens County Exchange Building.
Registration is due September 24. Entries will be accepted until October 1 with a $15 late fee.
The Laurens County Youth Livestock Show is sponsored by the Laurens County Cattlemen's Association and Laurens County 4-H.
