The Renfro Corporation in Clinton donated masks to Laurens City, Laurens County, and Clinton City officials on Thursday morning.
Renfro has manufactured millions of pairs of socks every week at their U.S. facilities for the past century. In March, it became apparent that their design and manufacturing expertise could be used to provide millions of face masks to companies and communities to help reduce the spread of COVID19.
Renfro converted their factories to the production of face masks. With the help of local companies like American Services, Renfro has a capability naturally fulfilled by their existing equipment. They are manufacturing masks that feature excellent protective properties, an innovative ergonomic design, superior comfort, and are washable and reusable. They are hoping to produce more than one million masks per week.
Renfro has partnered with Action Staffing in Clinton to add employees for the summer and high school students to help with mask production. There are students from Clinton High School, Laurens High School, and Woodruff High School. Those interested in temporary work should reach out to Action Staffing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.