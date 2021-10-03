Turning a former grocery store into a one-stop-shop for voters and veterans will cost Laurens County $1.454 million, the County Council heard last week.
That’s the latest estimate from Thomas & Hutton engineering, which is managing a design-build project for the county at the old Winn Dixie building off Hillcrest Drive in Laurens. It is close to the current center of government – Hillcrest Square, which is a converted shopping center.
Voter Registration and Veterans Affairs will move out of the first floor of the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens. This – the county’s iconic building from the 1800s – will undergo a $3 million renovation.
County revenues will fund the old Winn Dixie conversion. Sale tax revenues will fund the Historic Courthouse renovation.
But there is much more space in the rear portion of the old Winn Dixie than the county needs for just voters and veterans. Additional uses are being examined.
As is where the money will come from.
The County can pay for it out of reserves – estimated at between $10 million and $12 million at the current time. Officials also are researching if Covid relief money from the federal government can pay for this work.
County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks says, in his opinion, it can – based on federal guidelines for having offices that protect the public from close-contact, a transmission point for the COVID-19 virus. These are monies from ARPA (the American Relief Plan Act).
County officials are meeting Monday to start the process of making a recommendation to Council about how $13 million can be spent. The State of South Carolina is proposing to use some of its money to widen I-26, and the State of Alabama is proposing to use some of its money for prisons.
The County Council plans to meet as a committee-of-the-whole to debate how this money should be spent.
Also at its Sept. 28 meeting, the Laurens County Council got back to 7 members with the swearing in of Shirley Clark. A Democrat, she defeated Scott Tollison for election to the seat vacated by Garrett McDaniel, who took a job in the Biden Administration.
Council appointed an 11-member committee to plan Laurens County’s role in the 250th Anniversary of the Revolutionary War observance in South Carolina. Musgrove Mill in Clinton will be part of The Liberty Trail being developed for this anniversary.
The committee will come back, likely in December, with a budget and spending proposals centered on land acquisition and parking areas for Revolutionary War sites in Laurens County. There were 400 battle, skirmish, and murder sites in South Carolina during the nation’s War for Independence.
Officials believe this anniversary will be a tourism draw for Laurens County.
Council approved a rewritten subdivision ordinance – First Reading, by title only. Final action is about 8 weeks into the future.
Council heard concerns from neighbors of a proposed RV Park in the northern area – the Clear Creek RV Park. Even though it has not received approvals, based on the county’s land-use ordinance, the park’s website is promoting it – and opponents say these promotions include offering “a bunkhouse” which they feel would attract transients and crime into a rural neighborhood.
The County Council can’t take action until the Planning Commission makes a recommendation.
Council added two items to its published agenda – a contract related to Emergency Medical Services and an unspecified employment matter (the council has been studying a recently received employees’ compensation study).
