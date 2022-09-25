Partners, delegates, and members of Laurens County Council gathered on Friday for a groundbreaking ceremony for a renovtion of the historic courthouse on the Square to speak about the importance of the project and officially put the first shovels in the ground.
Speakers included: Danny Verdin, South Carolina Senator; Thomas Higgs, County Administrator for Laurens County; Brown Patterson, Chairman of Laurens County Council; Walter Hughes, Chairman of Capital Project Sales Tax Committee for Laurens County; Nathan Senn, Mayor of the City of Laurens; and Lee Mashburn, President of Mashburn Construction.
The project focuses on the historic exterior restoration and addition of the decades-old courthouse in downtown Laurens.
"We congratulate Laurens County on the decision to restore his historic building in the heart of their downtown community. Our team looks forward to contributing to one of many future improvements to Laurens County," said Lee Mashburn, President of Mashburn Construction.
Brown Patterson, Chairman of Laurens County Council said, "Laurens County is pleased to have this partnership with Mashburn Construction on the renovation of such a historic and monumental building to Laurens County. The citizens of Laurens overwhelmingly voted to preserve our Historic Courthouse and bring it back to its former grandeur. It was vital for us to find a partner who understands the significance of this building to the county and our citizens. I can't wait to see the final project."
This project is one of 16 that have been listed within the county's Capital Project Sales Tax initiative where citizens elected to implement a 1% sales tax for large capital projects (www.yestoinvestic.com).
Craig Gaulden Davis was selected as the architect for the historic courthouse project and Mashburn Construction was selected through a competitive RFP/Interview process as the general contractor. County officials and the selection committee are working closely in a collaborative effort to execute this notable project within budget and on time.
