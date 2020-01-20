Michael Waldrop's 8th-grade social studies students enjoyed a visit from Representative Stewart Jones of S.C. House District 14.
In addition to learning about the structure of state government, all students received a pocket copy of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. Students had the opportunity to ask Jones about his work in the House of Representatives. This visit correlates with Waldrop's students' current unit of study on government.
In the first photo are (front, from left) Ethan Childress, Gino Ramos Andres, Annika Patterson and Emanuel Coleman; (back row) Elijah Gray, Michael Waldrop, Reagan Burton, Stewart Jones, Akcia Smith, and Charmya Boyd.
In the second photo are Michael Waldrop (left) and Stewart Jones.
