Rep. Stewart Jones, who represents parts of Laurens and Greenwood counties in the General Assembly, is one of two legislators introducing a resolution to make a Greenville interchange the President Donald J. Trump Interchange.
Jones and Rep. Jonathon Hill of Anderson, both Republicans, are referring to the I-85/385 interchange, part of the $300 million Gateway Project. The interchange opened in December 2019.
Among the reasons cited by the House members are:
“… President Donald Trump fights tirelessly to restore our American values and defeat the radical left; and … has kept his promises to improve the economy, build the wall, defund Planned Parenthood, cut ISIS off at the head, and stop endless wars.
Further, the president is “under constant attack by anti-American politicians and the fake news media” and has the “full support of countless South Carolinians and deserves to be honored.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.