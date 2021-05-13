Noise from The Sawmill Training Complex, 8524 Neely Ferry Rd., Laurens, was the subject of public complaints Tuesday to the Laurens County Council.
Julia Daniels made a complaint during the public comments time of the council’s regular meeting. She and others were especially annoyed by explosions and gunfire from the pre-deployment training center between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Daniels said there is extreme noise from assault weapons, rockets, and helicopters - low-flying with red lights flashing. This continues until 3 a.m., she said. Another resident, Connie Hill of Indian Mound Road, said she was awakened by gunfire at 1:45 a.m. Saturday, and she learned that a Sheriff’s deputy had issued a noise violation ticket to the range master.
Laurens County has a noise ordinance, but no zoning ordinance that can address nuisance complaints based on businesses in residential areas.
The Sawmill Training Complex is a private facility that sits on 250 acres. It has barracks, helicopter landing zones, a 50-ft tower, a 1,400-yard sniper range, and provides “discrete training support to multiple small units up to Company-Sized elements and provides on-site lodging to accommodate 50 plus. ... facility is suited for Full Mission Profile and Pre-Deployment Training,” its website says.
Council promised to look into the matter further.
Also, the Laurens County Council heard about two industrial prospects - Project Tec and Project BGL - but the companies are not named in the initial documents that will provide development incentives. Project Tec will be a $4.2 million project related to a metal components to the automotive and commercial vehicles industry. Project BGL will be a $4 million industrial project.
These were first-read for incentive ordinances at last Tuesday’s Laurens County Council meeting.
Council was updated on a special election set for Sept. 21. It will fill the remaining term of Garrett McDaniel, whose resignation was effective on Monday; he is taking a position in the Biden Administration.
McDaniel’s resignation letter says, “It has been a long and difficult decision but due to job opportunities presented, I must announce my resignation as an elected member of the Laurens County Council. I understand that my term is set to run until December 31, 2024, but I must offer my official resignation dated effective May 10, 2021. It has been a great honor to follow in my father’s footsteps to have been elected by the citizens of County Council District #3. I am proud of our County’s civic spirit, and I am sorry to be leaving before my term is over. I thank all for their confidence in me. I am grateful for the opportunity to have served.”
McDaniel is going to be Director of Executive Scheduling and Operations for the Secretary of the United States Housing and Urban Development.
Candidates in the Laurens area that McDaniel represented have between noon Friday, May 28, and noon Saturday, June 5, to sign up - the voters office will be open from 9 a.m. until noon that Saturday. Party nominees must file during that time, and pay a fee to the party; candidates also can run as independents and write-ins. Primaries will be Tuesday, July 20; run-offs if needed, Tuesday, Aug. 3. To vote in a primary, a voter must be registered by Sunday, June 20.
The Laurens County Voter Registration and Elections Office is on the ground floor of the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens.
