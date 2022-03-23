Fountain Inn’s rural residents are warning the Laurens County Council that unrestrained residential development is threatening the county’s rural lifestyle with extinction.
Three residents - Susan “Susie” Stewart, Pam Riddle, and Nancy Garrison - pushed back against what the council was told was 2,187 houses being built right now within 5 miles of each other in Northern Laurens County.
Garrison said her ranch is under siege. “I have no rights whatsoever now. Something has to happen to stop such rapid growth before it destroys your community,” she said. “We had to install a gate. There has been vandalism. They took our sign - they took your county sign, too.”
Construction vehicles are wrecking county roads, they said, in the fast-growing south of Fountain Inn area. The narrow, rural county roads are inadequate for the projected traffic - 2,187 houses times 2 cars per house - even through the SC Department of Transportation has cleared all the subdivisions in its traffic studies.
The Laurens County Planning Commission and the County Council are going to meet with DOT officials to ask how these studies are conducted. The three speakers were told by the Planning Commission to voice their concerns to the County Council - the commission ensures developers are playing by the rules, but the council is the one that actually makes the rules.
For their part, council members asked the residents for patience. Most of the council members have been in place for two years, the administrator for one year, the clerk to council and the finance director much shorter time than that, and the county’s first professional planner comes on board in April.
But Council Vice-Chairman Jeff Carroll said the county has known for three years that this time was coming. The end of Covid has unleashed a flood of people who want to build and buy new, small acreage houses in Laurens County, he said.
“We’ve always been a bedroom community of Greenville,” Council Member Diane Anderson said. “You have cheaper taxes over here, too.”
Council also is facing objections to RV Parks, so much so that the council placed a moratorium on their operations in Laurens County. But County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks said the council cannot extend that moratorium indefinitely.
“If you have no plans on the table, from a RV Park point of view, that’s not reasonable,” the attorney said. “(RV Parks owners can say) you’re telling me I’m going to meet the rule, and then you change the rule so I can’t meet the rules. That’s problematic.”
RV Parks are an issue in Fountain Inn.
Landowners have taken small tracts, placed a handful or sometimes more recreational vehicles on the land, set up utilities, and do short-term rentals. Neighbors worry that these people are “transient” and not worried about where they live, long-term.
The County Council was told there is a large tract permitted for a RV Park near Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, which borders I-385.
RV Parks also have sprouted on Lake Greenwood, as fishing and hunting camps.
The March 22 meeting video is on the Laurens County website - public comments are at the 46:51 mark of the 1 hour, 46:51 minute video.
