Presbyterian College announced this week that the Rev. British Hyrams will join the Office of Spiritual Life as the new Jack and Jane Presseau Associate Chaplain following a nationwide search.
Hyrams, an ordained Minister of Word and Sacrament in the Presbyterian Church (USA), currently serves as a campus minister at North Carolina Central University in Durham, N.C., and will begin her new duties at PC on Feb. 1.
The endowed chaplaincy established in 2021 honors the remarkable legacy of the late Rev. Dr. Jack Presseau and his widow, Jane, who both faithfully served the PC community. In addition to teaching in PC’s religion department, Presseau is the founder of Student Volunteer Services.
“I am very excited about Rev. Hyrams joining the chaplain’s office team at PC,” said the Rev. Buz Wilcoxon, the Marianne and E.G. Lassiter Chaplain and Dean of Spiritual Life. “Her experience in campus ministry, passion for service, commitment to the Presbyterian Church, and openness to working with people of all faiths and backgrounds make her a wonderful fit. I can’t wait for our students to meet her and experience the many gifts for ministry that she will bring to our PC community!”
Hyrams brings a broad range of professional and ministerial experiences to her new work at PC. A graduate of Purdue University with a degree in industrial engineering, she has worked in information technology, academia, campus ministry, and churches.
The Chicago native said PC’s emphasis on serving others and serving as America’s Presbyterian College inspired her to apply for the associate chaplain’s position.
“The prospect of being able to ensure there are opportunities for worship, prayer, study, et cetera – and carrying out acts of love and service in the world is amazing!” she said. “The commitment to a lived faith as shown through the Student Volunteer Services program was a defining factor in my interest for serving as the Jack and Jane Presseau Associate Chaplain.”
Hyrams said she also holds an affinity for working with college students.
“This calling was planted in my soul before I was aware of it,” she said. “After my career in information technology, I developed a love for adjunct teaching (math) at the community college level but was called in what I felt was a different direction – to seminary. It was only after being ordained, serving in parish ministry, including youth ministry, and chaplain training that God brought collegiate ministry into my purview. The Holy Spirit led me to this space that seemed to be the perfect culminating place for my background and the desires of my heart.”
After earning a Master of Divinity and Master of Arts in Christian Education from Union Presbyterian Seminary in Charlotte, N.C., Hyrams began her ministry at Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, where she served as director of Christian ministries from June 2014 to August 2017. In 2019, she served as the temporary associate pastor of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. She taught as an adjunct at Johnson C. Smith University before joining the campus ministry staff at NCCU.
Hyrams also is a member of the Presbyterian Foundation Board of Trustees and has served on the planning teams for the PC(USA) Campus Ministers National Gathering and the Montreat High School Youth Conference. She has served on the New Hope Presbytery Strategy Team, the William Black Lodge Board of Directors, the Association of Presbyterian Church Educators, and as a pastor of the PC(USA) Youth Triennium Conference.
Hyrams also is an active community volunteer with Urban Ministries Durham and the Community Shelter of Union County in North Carolina.
“I hope that I can faithfully use my gifts at PC to participate in the kingdom work of God,” she said. “My hope is also to proclaim the good news of the gospel, honor the spiritual curiosity of students, and create space for all to develop spiritually during their time at PC in such a way that enhances their learning.
“My goal is to be a safe and supportive presence on campus and in the community and to be attuned to the leading of the Spirit of God. In addition, my goal is to make a positive impact on the future of PC’s Blue Hose.”
Hyrams is married to her college sweetheart, Kevin. They are the parents of three young adults – Jamal, Akilah, and Aman.
The college thanked members of the associate chaplain search committee for their service. They are:
- Perrin Tribble, chair
- Dr. Sarah Burns
- Ella Casto-Waters
- Dr. Latha Gearheart
- Dessa Jones
- Drew Peterson
- Dr. Suzie Smith
- Dr. Craig Vondergeest
