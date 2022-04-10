If you have ever been curious about how life was in South Carolina during the Revolutionary War or you are just looking for a fun way to spend a weekend, then you need to come out to Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site on the weekend of April 23 and 24 for their annual Revolutionary War Encampment.
There will be reenactors portraying both Patriot and Loyalist militiamen, British Regular and Provincial soldiers, Continental soldiers, and civilians representing a variety of backgrounds.
Throughout both days there will be several historic weapons demonstrations, militia musters for children, historic craft demonstrations, colonial music, and sutlers selling goods to the public. You will also be able to interact directly with all of the reenactors throughout the weekend, so feel free to ask them any questions you might have about the Revolutionary War or about what you see.
The Encampment will be held on Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24 from 10:00 am-4:00 pm each day.
The price of admission is $5.00 for adults and $2.00 for children - age 15 and younger.
Please bring bottled water, and prepare for the weather.
For more information please contact the park at mgmillsp@scprt.com, (864) 938-0100 or visit southcarolinaparks.com.
