The incredible Patriot victory at Kings Mountain will be the topic of the next Revolutionary War Lecture by Durant Ashmore on Tuesday, May 3 at 7:00 PM at the Laurens County Museum Witherspoon Building.
This battle stopped British General Cornwallis in his tracks. All details of the battle will be discussed
There will be a field trip to tour the battlefield at King’s Mountain State Park on Saturday, May 7 at 10:00 AM.
The lectures series is the first Tuesday of the month at 7:00 pm at the Laurens County Museum, 116 S. Public Square, Laurens. The series continues through August, 2022.
Laurens County Museum suggests a donation for each lecture of $5 for LCMA members, $10 for non-members, and 18 years and younger no donation.
Field trips will be conducted at 10:00 am on the first Saturday following each lecture.
The Backcountry of South Carolina is home to 112 Revolutionary War engagements, the greatest number in all of America. Attendees will tread the sacred ground where these events took place. There is no admission fee for the field trips.
