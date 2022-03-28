The eighth in the year-long Laurens County Museum Revolutionary War Lecture series, “The Patriots Fight Back”, will be held at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 5, at the Laurens County Museum on the historic square in Laurens.
A field trip to actual battle sites led by Durant Ashmore will be held the following Saturday, April 9, at 10:00 AM.
Historian and battlefield preservationist Durant Ashmore will discuss the response of the Patriots to the the British domination after the fall of Charleston on May 12, 1780. Ever so slowly the tide began to turn. Important battles in this turn of events were Huck’s Defeat (July 12, 1780), Hanging Rock (August 6, 1780), and the Battle of Musgrove Mill (August 19, 1780).
The suggested donation for the lecture is $5 for Laurens County Museum members, $10 for non-members, and no donation for 18-year olds and under. No donation for the field trip.
For more information, call the Laurens County Museum at (864) 681-3678, visit www.laurenscountymuseum.org, or the Laurens County Museum Facebook page.
