A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest connected to the murder of Tyrin Pulley.
On Tuesday, July 5, deputies responded to the 1300 block of Eichelberger Road in Gray Court in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, the victim was deceased and has been identified as 37-year-old Tyrin Marquis Pulley of Laurens.
Since Tuesday, investigators have been working many aspects of this case and following up on leads. At this time, the LCSO is asking the public that if anyone has any information relating to this incident, to please call Investigator Pittman at 864-984-4967.
Those wishing to report anonymously, can contact CrimeStoppers (864-68-CRIME) or www.p3tips.com. Tips can also be submitted at www.laurenscountysheriff.org/tips
