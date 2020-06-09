Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds will run unopposed in the November general election after winning the Republican primary on Tuesday with 52.18 percent of the vote.
The results are unofficial and will be certified on Friday by the Laurens County Election Commission. Turnout for the primary was 33.24 percent or 13,344 voters out of 40,140 registered voters.
Reynolds collected 6,073 votes, followed by Ricky Chastain 2,513, Jarvis Reeder 1,822 and Ted Richardson 1,230. Reynolds needs 50 percent plus one vote to avoid a runoff in two weeks.
Reynolds won all but four precincts. He lost Clinton Mill to Chastain, Laurens 4 to Chastain, Laurens 1 to Reeder and Laurens 2 to Reeder.
Click here to view the Sheriff's race by precinct
In the Clerk of Court race, Michelle Simmons defeated Mary Lauren Powers 6,030 – 5,407 in the Republican primary. Simmons will run unopposed in the November general election.
Click here to view the Clerk of Court election by precinct
For County Council District 2, newcomer Luke Rankin defeated incumbent Joe Wood 1,033 – 880 in the Republican primary. Rankin will run unopposed in the November general election.
Click here to view the County Council District 2 election by precinct
Diane Anderson will return to County Council District 6 after defeating Arthur Lee Philson, Jr. 348-290 in the Democratic primary. Anderson will run unopposed in the November general election.
Click here to view the County Council District 6 election by precinct
David Tribble will face off with incumbent David Pitts in the November general election after defeating Brenda Stewart in the Republican primary 749-710.
Click here to view the County Council District 7 primary by precinct
In the Republican primary for SC House District 42, incumbent Doug Gilliam defeated Melinda Inman Butler 946-390.
For US House of Representatives-District 3, Hosea Cleveland defeated Mark Welch 902-642 in the Democratic primary. Cleveland will face off with incumbent Jeff Duncan in the November general election.
For the advisory questions on the ballot, voters cast their ballot in favor of the question.
