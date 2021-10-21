The City of Clinton will host the annual Rhythm on the Rails festival on Friday and Saturday, October 22-23 in downtown Clinton.
Rhythm on the Rails is sponsored by CNNGA, Prisma Health, LCWSC, 864 Realty and Founders Federal Credit Union.
Download the free roRhythm on the Rails app by clicking here.
Friday, October 22
4pm to 10pm – Amusements/Food/Vendors
5pm - No Speed Limit (country)
7pm - Brynmore (Celtic)
Saturday, October 23
10am to 10pm – Amusements/Food/Vendors
10am to 2pm – Petting zoo and car show on North Broad Street
11am, 1pm, 3pm – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show on W. Pitts Street
2pm – BBQ Awards
5pm – The Laura Horton Project (Jazz)
6:30pm – Cravin’ Melon (90’s)
8pm – Starship featuring Mickey Thomas
9:45pm - Fireworks
