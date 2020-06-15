The City of Clinton and Main Street Clinton have announced that American rock band Mother’s Finest will headline its Rhythm on the Rails festival scheduled for Friday, Jun. 19 and Saturday, Jun. 20.
Mother’s Finest will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Several other artists are scheduled to perform throughout the festival. A full list of performances is available at www.mainstreetclintonsc.com.
In addition to music, the festival will also hold its annual Smokin’ on the Rails barbecue competition, and will feature both food and crafts vendors from across the region.
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the City stresses that it will be following guidelines from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). Social distancing will be encouraged of all participants, and hand sanitizing stations will be available.
Additionally, all food servers will be required to wear gloves, and event volunteers will sanitize public seating between use.
The City will also host a fireworks display immediately following the performance of Mother’s Finest.
“We feel that this will be the perfect ending to this year’s Rhythm on the Rails,” said Main Street Director Adele Alducin.
