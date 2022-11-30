In the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and at its last meeting of an accomplishments-filled 2022, the District 56 Board of Trustees, and the students, faculty and stakeholders, were reminded Monday to have a thankful heart.
Superintendent Dr, David O’Shields made “A Thankful Spirit” the topic of his Superintendent’s Report.
The board also recognized 7 student-accomplishments, heard an Eastside Elementary School presentation by six students and Principal Tanya Wilson and Assistant Principal Caroline Hunt, received a financial report ahead of the months when property tax revenues are received, and approved a local course for library/research at the elementary level.
“We are thankful for our students and who they are and how they carry themselves,” O’Shields said. “There’s so much contention and argument and divisiveness, that it is healthy and helpful for us to see students, teachers, administrators working together for a greater good. I am thankful for administrators at the district office and in the schools that take the time to go above and beyond. We’ve got some incredible people here, and I just think we are at a good point, I really do, .. although we are approaching the winter season, I think in District 56 we are approaching the spring. It is a genesis, a beginning, a new beginning as it were.”
O’Shields said the district, District 55 and Prisma Health along with Vocational Rehabilitation and the Disabilities and Special Needs Board are partnering to look at a project for special needs students. They can be part of Project Search at the Laurens County Hospital.
“The Great Teacher taught us to focus on the least of these,” O’Shields said. “Too often, we focus on the highest achievement.”
O’Shields said Project Search’s primary objective to secure employment for people with disabilities, and it allows special needs students 18 and older in their last year of high school 9-month internships to learn the workplace and practice work skills to be competitive in a work market - “regardless of where they find themselves, they have a role to play,” O’Shields said. “All of us just wants to have a role to play and recognition for that role, and appreciation for what we do.”
District 56 also is working out the details of a 2 + 2 program for students who want to become educators, to be at Piedmont Tech their first two years and transfer to Presbyterian College their final two years for their bachelor’s degree.
O’Shields said the program is a way to “work within our own ranks to assist our own students to meet our own needs.”
The district also is working with USC-Union on an early middle college.
Graduates get their high school diploma and their bachelors degree, O’Shields said, “so you’re taking about the competitive level, we are talking about giving the students the competitive advantage.”
“I challenge the students, as we challenge ourselves to help them, to be the best that they can be in whatever community they find themselves to be. So it is a time, I think, of great thanksgiving. I’m thankful for so many things; sometimes it’s forced upon us to remember what we should remember every day.”
Also, in the first meeting after the General Election, the district swore into office the re-elected board members, Keith Richardson and Teresa Corley. Jan Simmons will be sworn in later.
The board re-elected for another 2-year term, Jim Barton as chairman, and elected Charles Stinson as vice-chairman for a 1-year term. Kim Williams-Carter was elected as the secretary.
The board approved on the administration’s recommendation one candidate for hire under an induction contract, for 2022-23; and one candidate under a continuing contract, for 2023-24 - the earliest contract-signing in district history, O’Shields said.
Board Member Keith Richardson provided the board’s opening remarks, reflecting on 9 years on the board so far. “School boards are in such ruckus they never get anything done. I am honored to be part of our school district Board of Trustees. We are always open to discussions.”
Richardson said most important to the district is its students. “Covid taught us that kids need teachers more than they need a computer - we put you (students) first in everything we do.”
The District 56 Board of Trustees next meetings will be Jan. 23, Board Appreciation Month, and Feb. 27 (fourth Monday, 7:30 p.m. in the Clinton High School auditorium, 18132 Hwy 72 E., Clinton). The meetings are open to the public, and the board sets aside 15 minutes for audience participation under district guidelines.
