South Carolina School Nutrition Association (SNA of SC) has named Tallulah Richardson, Retired Director of Child Nutrition for Laurens School District 56, to the School Nutrition Association Hall of Fame.
The award recognizes employees and industry members that have provided extraordinary contributions to school nutrition programs. Richardson was inducted into the Hall of Fame on October 16, 2021, in Myrtle Beach.
As a child nutrition professional for 28 years, Richardson was the first to add a breakfast program in the state. This was before USDA-mandated breakfast programs in the schools.
