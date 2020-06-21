Richloom Fabrics Group’s Human Resources Manager, Lisa Smarzik recently awarded Ava Emerson Machione with the company’s 4th Annual College Scholarship.
Ava, who recently graduated from Clinton High School, is an exceptionally well-rounded student having competed in Cross Country, track, and soccer as well as being active in the arts as a student of both piano and violin. She also served as President of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society and is a member of the Carolina Alliance of Technology.
Ava is the daughter of John and Lisa Machione of Clinton and will attend Clemson University’s School of Engineering this fall.
Richloom Fabrics Group, a leading global textile manufacturer, offers an annual college scholarship each spring to a graduating high school senior in Laurens County.
