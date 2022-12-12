The Laurens County Museum will ring in the New Year with Midnight at the Museum, a New Year’s Eve fundraising finale on Saturday, December 31 from 8:00 P.M. until Midnight.
The night will include dancing, a fabulous array of food and desserts, and a sparkling toast to start the New Year. The Laurens Rotary Club will co-host this special event.
Dance the night away to sounds of beach music, classic rock and soul by the iconic Vance Kennedy and Barksdale Station Band in the Magnolia Room at the Museum. Enjoy a constantly changing array of delectable food selections by Chef Calvin Darryel Coleman, Chef to the Archdiocese of Military Chaplains in Washington, DC assisted by Susan Calhoun Ware.
Beverage selections of wine, beer, cocktails, champagne and non-alcoholic beverages will be served.
There will also be a silent auction with proceeds going to the museum and the Laurens Rotary Club.
December 31 will mark the one-year anniversary of the opening of the new Laurens County Museum. Highlights of 2022 have included a Smithsonian on Main Street exhibit, school field trips, Revolutionary War lectures and field trips, museum tours for Laurens County groups and visitors, and many receptions and meetings of statewide and local associations. Researchers came from universities and archeology groups to investigate museum collections. Visitors came from Laurens County, SC, over 20 states and several foreign countries.
Tickets for Midnight at the Museum are $100 per person for museum members and $125 per person for non-museum members, and are available at the museum at 116 South Public Square in Laurens.
Laurens County Museum Memberships are available to take advantage of the member price. Sponsorships for the event are also available. For more information, call (864)681-3678 or visit www.laurenscountymuseum.org
