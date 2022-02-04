Ten at the Top recently announced the addition of nine new board members for the 2022-2023 term.
The new member participated in the TATT New Board Member orientation session that was held on January 26. These new members join existing members to form the governing board for the 10-county non-profit organization.
New Members to the TATT Board are:
- Joe Bryant, Seamon Whiteside
- Bennie Harris, USC Upstate
- Barbara Ann Heegan, Greenwood Chamber of Commerce
- Boggs Howard, Fluor
- Kelly McWhorter, Discover Greenwood
- Crystal Ball O’Connor, Craig Gaulden Davis
- Hope Rivers, President of Piedmont Technical College
- Sachin Shanbhag, Pinnacle Hospitality
- David Walsh, Bon Secours St Francis
The TATT Board of Directors is composed of public, private and civic leaders from across the 10-county Upstate region. TATT board members are charged with representing the region and their community in fostering trust and collaboration across the region on issues of regional significance, serving as an advocate for regional thinking within their specific city or county, assisting TATT in engaging elected officials, business and community leaders, and supporting general organizational functions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.