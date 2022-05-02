Ten at the Top (TATT) recently announced their speaker lineup for the 2022 Upstate Summit. The event will take place on May 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center.
While the Summit typically brings together between 800-1,000 stakeholders from across the Upstate, to ensure a safe and impactful event for attendees TATT is planning to limit on-site attendance to 500 people.
As the world continues to address the health, economic and quality of life issues impacted by the pandemic, people are especially curious about what the short and long-term future holds for communities, businesses, and residents. Helping the Upstate explore this important question will be a series of guest speakers and breakout sessions all with an eye towards the future. The Summit’s keynote speaker will be author Richard Florida, who has written several best-selling books and has also penned several recent articles looking at the impacts of the pandemic.
“This bi-annual event has traditionally been an opportunity for business and community leaders from across the region to come together to build relationships and get a broad perspective on issues impacting the Upstate today and into the future,” said Dean Hybl, Executive Director of Ten at the Top. “Given the challenges of the last two years, we believe this event is happening at a crucial time for the region and we look forward to having great dialogue about how we are emerging from the pandemic and what all of our businesses and communities need to focus on as we look towards the future.”
The Opening Session will feature a panel discussion on “Focus on the Future: Where Do We Go from Here?” with the following panelists:
- Amy Wood, WSPA-TV (moderator)
- David Feild, Colliers (co-moderator)
- Katherine O’Neill, OneSpartanburg, Inc.
- Terence Roberts, City of Anderson
- Dr. Elizabeth Davis, Furman University
- Nika White, Nika White Consulting
- Rick Petillo, Clemson University
Breakout Session panelists and topics are the following:
Weaving Inclusion & Diversity into the Fabric of Our Community
- Dr. Gail Wilson Awan, Urban League of the Upstate (moderator)
- Julio Hernandez, Clemson University Division of Inclusion & Equity
- Dr. Keith Miller, Greenville Technical College
- Reverend Stacey Mills, REEM-Greenville
- Sue Schneider, Spartanburg Water (retired CEO)
How Entrepreneurship Can Be a Bridge Out of Economic Hardship
- Erin Ouzts, Upstate Entrepreneur Ecosystem (moderator)
- Tamieka Alston-Gibson, Visions Medical Healthcare Services
- Cecily Baker, Be Patient Caregiving
- Brooks Wade, Jocassee Lake Tours
- Kay Wade, Jocassee Lake Tours
Affordable Housing Challenges for Urban & Rural Communities:
- Ginny Stroud, United Bank (moderator)
- Laura Hudson, Uptown Greenwood
- Bryan Brown, Greenville Housing Fund
- Shaunté Evans, Spartanburg Housing
- Matt Summers, AMS Construction
Role of Education & Skilled Training in Providing Opportunities for all Residents:
- Wendy Walden, Greenville Technical College (moderator)
- Dr. Galen DeHay, Tri-County Technical College
- Dr. Bennie Harris, USC Upstate
- Dr. Hope Rivers, Piedmont Technical College
- Dr. Darrell Parker, Limestone University
Attendees will have the opportunity for networking during the dedicated Breakout Sessions through Connections Corners with the following topics:
- Construction & Development
- Utilities & Infrastructure
- Community Health
- Senior Needs
- Addressing the K-12 Teacher Shortage
- Role of Foundations in Impacting Change
A limited number of General Admission tickets will be on sale until May 3. To learn more about Ten at the Top and the Upstate Summit, please visit https://www.tenatthetop.org.
