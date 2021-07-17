The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce hosted a celebratory ribbon cutting on Wednesday, July 14 for the grand opening of Riverside Garage and Tire’s second location in Laurens.
Owners Jakeh and Jessica Cooper opened the first Riverside Garage location in 2015 and with the support of family and community they were able to open a second location at 630 North Harper Street, the former location of Baldwin Automotive.
Amanda Munyan, Laurens County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, kicked off the celebration expressing excitement for the success and growth of this business in Laurens County.
The Cooper's were surrounded by many friends, family members, their team, and loyal customers during this celebratory event.
Riverside Garage and Tire provides full service auto and truck repair, tires, oil service, engine diagnostic, transmission, brakes, suspension, and other services to their customers. To learn more about this business, call (864) 681-0082 or visit their Facebook page, Riverside Garage and Tire Inc.
