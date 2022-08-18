Bill Ramey, a longtime educator in Laurens, was honored on Thursday by having the name of the road next to Laurens Middle School renamed in his honor.
Friends and family gathered as a portion of Lake Street was renamed “Bill Ramey Way”.
Rep. Stewart Jones, Rep. Mark Willis, Rep. Doug Gilliam and Rep. John McCravey sponsored the resolution to have the street renamed. Jones presented the resolution to Bill Ramey on Thursday.
The resolution reads:
“Whereas, Mr. William “Bill” Ramey was born and raised in Honea Path, South Carolina, and graduated from Honea Path High School; and
Whereas, after serving honorably as a member of the United States Navy, he received a degree in industrial arts from Clemson University; and
Whereas, beginning in 1960 and for the next thirty-three years, he had a distinguished career as a teacher, coach, and administrator in the Laurens County school system; and
Whereas, it would be fitting and proper to recognize this son of South Carolina for his brave and unselfish commitment to the defense of this country and to molding the minds of the youths of Laurens County by having a street dedicated in his name. Now, therefore,
Be it resolved by the House of Representatives, the Senate concurring:
That the members of the General Assembly request the Department of Transportation name Lake Street (S-30-145) in Laurens County “Bill Ramey Way” and erect appropriate signs or markers along this highway containing these words.”
