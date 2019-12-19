Robertson’s ACE Hardware will soon expand to Clinton and open a 16,000-square-foot store in what was formerly Fred’s Super Dollar.
Tom and Lance Robertson, who own stores at 340 Hillcrest Drive in Laurens and 478 North Main Street in Woodruff, have purchased the shopping center formerly known as College Station and plan to open the new store in early March 2020.
Early in the new year, a notice will be posted on the storefront and online regarding employment opportunities and job applications.
The Laurens store was opened by Raymond Robertson in 1964. The current owners are his grandsons.
The sale of the center will have no effect on operations of the Clinton Public Library and Senor Garcia Mexican Restaurant, both located on the property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.