After 61 years of hosting golfers from around the region, Rolling S Golf Club in Waterloo closed its doors for good on Saturday, December 31.
Ownership recently posted a message on their Facebook page and their website saying that the club will be permanently closing. On their website, they said that current economic conditions forced the closing.
"We would like to thank each and every one of you that has supported and encouraged us throughout the years."
Rolling S Golf Club was established in 1961 as a family-owned and operated golf course.
