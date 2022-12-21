Serving nearly 950 people in just over two weeks of business, Caleb and Jess Satterfield have officially opened the long awaited Rootimentary to Laurens citizens.
Caleb Satterfield said that one customer described the experience as "eating in a Downtown Greenville restaurant without having to actually go to Downtown Greenville,"
They had a soft opening on Dec. 2, serving friends and family as well as others who have helped in the process of getting Rootimentary off the ground. They officially opened their doors to the public on Dec. 6.
The restaurants current hours are for dinner only at 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. They will be closed on Christmas Eve but will serve under normal operating hours on New Years Eve.
Right now, the main dining room and bar is the only area open for seating. The dining room seats 45 people, with an additional eight seats at the bar. The speakeasy-type bar mentioned in previous articles is not yet ready for opening, as it is still under construction. They anticipate that to be ready in mid- to late-spring.
Their menu is ever-changing. They do this so people can explore different food options with each visit, not seeing the same items week to week.
"You may see the same protein," Caleb Satterfield explained. "But as far as the cooking method, vegetables and sides, we want everyone to be able to get something different each time they come in."
"Even if they like duck and want to get it consistently at the restaurant, we want to make sure they get variety in the fact they are ordering duck a lot."
The menu currently has a small entree section with four to five entree choices, a grill section with a ribeye, strip and filet (including ostrich), two table-share items and three salads.
They also offer a "features card" that has products they may only have for a small period of time, such as a seasonal item.
Satterfield's personal favorite on the menu is his shrimp and grits.
"It feels very country, and that's what I grew up eating is the southern comfort, country food," Satterfield explains.
It also perfectly captures the essence of what the restaurant is trying to do: redefine southern comfort.
To be a part of the redefining of the traditional southern comfort food, email hello@rootimentary.co to make a reservation. Be sure to include a preferred date and time, total number in party, the number of children attending, if any special accommodations are needed, a table or bar preference and if there is a special occasion or celebration. Please note that the last reservation will be seated at 8:15 p.m.
