Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS) and Rotary Club of Laurens recently recognized the top ten students in each grade level for the 2019-2020 school year.
Because of current public health and safety concerns, Laurens Rotary was unable to hold their annual luncheon. This year, Rotary and Laurens District 55 High School released the names of the students, and provided each with a letter and certificate from Rotary Club of Laurens, as well as a commemorative pin from LDHS.
Seniors will also receive a gift certificate to a local restaurant in lieu of the annual luncheon.
Senior Class:
Abell, Frank Lleyton
Bettger, John Leon
Fulmer, Abigail Malyn
Fulmer, Alicia Faith
Hardy, Hannah Feagin
Hunt, Imani Khya
John, Robert
Rogers, Kaitlyn McMurray
Ward, Mary-Frances Mackenzie
Zou, Changfeng
Junior Class:
Armon, Henley Lou
Collins, Sarah Taylor
England, Cole Christopher
Liner, Christopher Cade
Lollis, Jenna Reed
Partee, Casey Elizabeth
Reynoso, Nancy
Robertson, Taniya Ania
Rush, Richard Murphy
Thomason, Logan Alexandra
Sophomore Class:
Bettger, Matthias Sebastian
Diaz-Reynoso, Paola
Edwards, Jackson Cole
Floyd, Sa'Nya Denise
Jenkins, Anna Corrine
Little, Catherine McKenzie
Owens, Emily Grace
Sharp, Ethan Ashby
Taylor, Anna Grace
Thurston, Emilie Faith
Freshman Class:
Garrett, Emma Caroline
George, Kamryn Danielle
Harshaw, Morgan Christine
Hunt, Omar Chaucey
Jenkins, Stella Morgan
Kellett, Kayla Rene
Neely, Mykayla Le'Bertha
Partee, Erin Finley
Powell, Anna Grace
Whitten, Abigail Elizabeth
