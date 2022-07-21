Education and the fight against hunger are the overarching focus areas of the Rotarians of Laurens.
Rotary Readers, the Backpack Program, Meals on Wheels and Teaching Fund Award are topics of discussion during Club meetings, Board meetings, and committee gatherings.
The fifty+ Rotarians of the Rotary Club of Laurens, a membership service organization, represent a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in local communities, and in themselves.
Weekly, a guest speaker is welcomed to the Club, to talk about an initiative, a community organization, or upcoming activities and events, all geared towards connecting Rotarians and their talents to opportunities for helping others, impacting the community and universe in a positive way, and personal and professional development. The weekly meetings are closed with the speaker signing a book to be donated to a local Elementary School.
Pre-pandemic 2020-2021 Laurens Rotarians attended the Head Start program through GLEAMNS to read books to the attending children, sometimes bringing along a guitar to share talents or a mascot to engage the students. This program is called Rotary Readers, lead by Rotarian Edie Davis.
When the Rotarians were not able to attend in person, a YouTube Channel (Rotary Club of Laurens, SC) was developed, videos were uploaded of Rotarians reading, and links are now shared with GLEAMNS. The program has extended to local Elementary Schools and can be accessed by everyone, offering an opportunity to sing songs and a hear a book read by a Rotarian.
Although the focus on education and based mainly on literacy, Rotarians understand the importance of the learning environment and basic needs for success. Hunger in local students and elderly are a concern and Laurens Rotary has impactful programs in place.
Laurens Rotarians pack backpacks for a local Elementary school to send home on the weekends when students may not have access to appropriate nutrition. Rotarians also volunteer through Piedmont Agency on Aging to help deliver Meal on Wheels across Laurens County, organized by Rotarian Brian Harlan.
The Rotary Club of Laurens is supported through grants, membership, and fundraising in the community, through various event participation and hosting. Annually, the Rotarians host the Squealin on the Square Duck Race, a fun, plastic duck race in the Little River.
Rotary members believe in a shared responsibility to take action on the world’s most persistent issues. With 46,000+ clubs working together, Rotarians promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, save mothers and children, support education, grow local economies, and protect the environment.
The Rotary Club of Laurens meets weekly on the third floor of Historic Laurens City Hall, located on the northeast corner of the public square in Downtown Laurens. Hundreds of special people have served as Rotarians in Laurens, creating an on-going Club to make a difference through the work being done locally. Matt Dean currently serves as Club President.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.