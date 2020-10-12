The Laurens Rotary Club’s annual Rubber Duck Race is still a go despite cancellations due to COVID-19 and is scheduled for Saturday, October 17 at noon.
The ducks will land in the water along the walking trail at the Amphitheater and race towards the bridge on East Main Street with a finish line just short of the bridge.
Due to the effects of COVID, the Little River Duck Race is likely the only fundraiser the club will be able to hold this year. Typically Rotarians sell duck tickets individually and the club has a booth at Squealin’ on the Square, with the race held on Saturday afternoon during the BBQ festival. When Main Street Laurens had to cancel the event for 2020, the Laurens Rotary Club had a decision to make.
“The Little River Duck Race is always one of our largest fundraisers and a lot of fun for the whole community,” explained Rotarian Chris Benson. “ We understand why the BBQ event was cancelled, but we made the decision to move forward with our duck race because the proceeds go to help with with local projects in our community.”
The Club will take necessary social distancing precautions on Race Day and are encouraging the community to gather along the walking trail to cheer the ducks on. Duck tickets can be purchased from any Rotarian for $5 each with all proceeds benefitting the club’s back pack program.
There are cash prizes available with the first duck to cross the finish line winning $350, the second duck wins $150 and the last duck wins $100. Each ticket also includes a special coupon from the Clock of Laurens and Whiteford’s of Laurens.
Scott Tollison, Laurens Rotary President said, “We appreciate these two local restaurants stepping up to help with our tickets this year. We need the community to help by purchasing one, or hopefully more, tickets to assist with this worthy project.”
For a list of Rotarians to purchase tickets from, visit the club’s website at www.rotarycluboflaurens.com and follow them on via the Club’s Facebook page. Rotary meets each Thursday on the third floor of City Hall at 1PM.
