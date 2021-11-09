Columbia, S.C. - The South Carolina Department of Education invites the public to review textbooks and instructional materials that have been proposed for use in South Carolina’s public schools. The materials will be on display at fifteen locations as well as online from November 9 to December 9 with instructions for submitting comments available at each site.
"South Carolina students, families, educators, and communities are invited and strongly encouraged to review and provide feedback on the materials proposed for use in classrooms across our state," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "It is imperative that South Carolinians make their voices heard in this important process."
The proposed materials are based off South Carolina College and Career Ready Standards and Career and Technical Education (CTE) course standards (CTE Course Standards) were chosen in accordance with State Board of Education (SBE) Regulation 43-70 which tasks Instructional Materials Review Panels to evaluate all items offered for adoption before putting them forth for a 30 day public review period. At the culmination of the review periods, the materials and textbook will be submitted to the SBE for consideration at their December 14, 2021 meeting along with public comments received from the review process. The SBE will then make a final determination on adopting the instructional materials.
Subject Areas
- Anatomy and Physiology, 9–12
- Astronomy, 9–12
- Earth Science, 9–12
- Economics and Personal Finance, 9–12 and Advanced Placement
- Environmental Science, 9–12 and Advanced Placement
- Human Geography and Advanced Placement
- Marine Science, 9–12
- Psychology and Advanced Placement
- Science 6–8
- Science K–5
- Social Studies, Grade 6
- Social Studies, K–2 and 4–5
- Sociology, 9–12
- South Carolina History, Grade 8
- U.S. Government and Advanced Placement
- U.S. History and Constitution and Advanced Placement
- Career and Technical Education Areas
- Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources Courses
- Advanced Computer Repair and Service
- Advanced Principles of Public Health
- Building Construction Cluster 1, 2, 3, 4
- Business Data Application
- Business Finance
- Business Law and Advanced Business Law
- Computer Forensics
- Cyber Security Fundamentals and Advanced Cyber Security
- Diesel Engine Technology 1, 2, 3, 4
- Digital Literacy, 6–8
- Digital Media Marketing
- Discovering Computer Science, 9–12
- Electricity 1, 2, 3, 4
- Family and Consumer Sciences 1, 2
- Foods and Nutrition 1, 2
- Foundations and Advanced Animation
- Foundations of Public Health
- Fundamentals of Business, Marketing, and Finance
- Fundamentals of Project Management
- Game Design and Development
- Global Business
- Google Applications
- HVAC Technology 1, 2, 3, 4
- Interior Design 1, 2
- Machine Tool Technology 1, 2, 3, 4
- Marketing
- Marketing Management
- Masonry 1, 2, 3, 4
- Parenting Education 1, 2
- Pharmacology for Medical Careers
- Plumbing 1, 2, 3, 4
- Workplace Communications
Virtual Public Review
The SCDE will post the public the links to digitally access the instructional materials on their website beginning November 9, 2021.
College or University Campus Locations for Public Review
- Bob Jones University, Mack Library, 1700 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville, SC, 29614
- Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., Wingo Hall 201, North Charleston, SC, 29406
- Clemson University, Education Media Center, 212 Tillman Hall, Clemson, SC, 29634
- Coastal Carolina University, 100 Tom Trout Drive, Conway, SC, 29526
- Coker University, University Library, 300 E. College Ave., Hartsville, SC, 29550
- Columbia College, Edens Library, 1301 Columbia College Drive, Columbia, SC, 29203
- Columbia International University, 7435 Monticello Road, Columbia, SC, 29230
- Converse University, Nickel Library, 580 E Main Street, Spartanburg, SC, 29302
- Furman University, James B. Duke Library, Ground Floor, Technical Services-Cataloging, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, SC, 29613
- Lander University, Jackson Library, 320 Stanley Ave., Greenwood, SC, 29649
- Limestone University, 1115 College Drive, Gaffney, SC, 29340
- Newberry College, 1121 Speer Street, Newberry, SC, 29108
- University of South Carolina Beaufort, Bluffton Campus Library, 8 East Campus Drive, Bluffton, SC, 29909
- University of South Carolina-Aiken, 471 University Parkway, B&E Building 238D, Aiken, SC, 29801
- Winthrop University, 611 Myrtle Drive, Withers Room 307, Rock Hill, SC, 29733
