When Sadler-Hughes Apothecary opens Monday morning, it will be at their new location, 102 Jacobs Hwy.
In 1969, the store moved to its current location on South Broad Street, and its name was changed to Sadler Apothecary.
In 1987, Rufus Sadler, Jr.’s son-in-law, Walter M. Hughes, Jr. joined the business and the name was changed to Sadler Hughes Apothecary.
Founded in 1917 by Rufus Sadler, Sr. and William Owens, Sadler Owens Pharmacy was located in the building that was Adair's Men’s Shop.
After WWI, Owen’s sold his share of the store to Sadler and it became “Sadler’s.”
The store was relocated to where Royal Academy Cosmetology School currently resides and remained open during the Great Depression. Years later, the pharmacy relocated to 110 Musgrove Street.
The pharmacy museum will be relocated to the new store. It will be in cabinets built by Al and Chase Shouse from trees where the Baldwin house used to stand.
Sherry Womble will be remembered for being their last customer at the South Broad Street location.
Jenks Howe painted a photograph for the store as a reminder of their past.
The new store is getting in the holiday spirit with Christmas shirts and Christmas cards for sale. The Christmas cards are by local artist Mitra Edmisten.
