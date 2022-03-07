Laurens County native Ricky (Rico) Salliewhite has been named as Principal at Brewer Middle School.
“I’m honored to be selected as the Principal for Brewer Middle School,” Salliewhite said. “I look forward to working with the students, staff, and Brewer community as we continue to build upon a tremendous tradition of excellence. I’m confident that our collective efforts will have a positive impact on student achievement and the lives of our students.”
Salliewhite is currently the Assistant Principal at McCormick High School, a position he has held for the last six years. Salliewhite has over 20 years of experience in public education serving as a paro-professional, career development facilitator, middle college coach, teacher, assistant principal, coach, and athletic director in Laurens School District 55 and McCormick County School District.
Salliewhite’s success in public education has also extended to the hardwood with him serving as the McCormick High School Varsity boys basketball coach for the last nine years. He just completed his sixth straight winning season as basketball coach.
Salliewhite was named Region 1-1A Coach of the Year in 2017 and 2021. He was named Fellowship of Christain Athletes Coach of the Year in 2019. His team was Co-Region champs of Region 1-1A during the 2020 basketball season.
Salliewhite is a graduate of Lander University, earning a bachelor's degree in sociology and special education. Salliewhite obtained his Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University. He graduated high school from Thornwell High School in Clinton.
Salliewhite has close ties to Laurens District High School where he served as the Head JV and Assistant Varsity Basketball Coach from 2010 – 2013. Salliewhite began his coaching career as the Head Varsity Basketball Coach at Thornwell High School from 2002 – 2007 and Assistant Basketball Coach at Mauldin High School from 2007 – 2010.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Glenn said, “Mr. Salliewhite has proven to be an exceptional educator and athletic coach over the course of his career. His professionalism and enthusiasm will be an added bonus for the students, staff, and parents at Brewer Middle School. I am confident that he will do a tremendous job.”
