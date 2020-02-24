The Sanders Middle School Academic team took first place in the Western Piedmont Education Consortium regional competition and is headed to the State Competition on Friday, March 6, at Lander University.
The Academic team is an organization created for students who wish to participate competitively in the Quiz Bowl team format. A team consists of four players at a time with substitutes who can swap in during rounds.
Teams are asked a variety of academic questions on topics including Math, English, Literature, Social Studies, and Science. Some wild-card questions can include fine arts, sports trivia and current event topics.
Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) currently has four middle schools and one high school team that compete in Academic competitions.
The SMS academic team consists of 6th-, 7th- and 8th-grade students.
The Academic team roster is listed below:
Albert (Buddy) Baker
Samuel (Sam) Garrett
Melinda (Mindy) Porter
Jaiden Parson
Mya VanDyke
Tracy Pinson
Osbaldo Gomez
Emily Simmons
Katelin Gillian
Myles Ray
Jaiida Wheeler
Zayden Kurtz
Alberto Pablo Francisco
Ezekiel (E.J.) Rowland
