The Laurens Police Department received information on Wednesday around 4:45pm about a perceived threat that was made on a social media chat chain between students of Sanders Middle School.
LPD officers began to investigate this incident and within three hours of receiving the initial information, investigators identified all of the involved students and over the course of the investigation were able to identify the eighth grade student who made the initial perceived threat.
The juvenile has been charged through DJJ with Student Threats and the juvenile will also be disciplined by the district per their policy.
"Both Laurens District 55 and the Laurens Police Department take every threat, no matter how large or small, very seriously and will take every precaution to make sure our schools, staff and students are safe and free from harm," said Capt. Scott Franklin.
"The LPD commends Laurens District 55 on their quick action and cooperation with law enforcement to make a clear and decisive action in situations such as these," added Franklin.
“We are very thankful for the quick response from the Laurens City Police Department,” said LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. AmecaThomas. “Please be assured that the safety of students and staff is a top priority in our school district. We will not tolerate any threats to the safety of our school district.”
