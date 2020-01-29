top story Sanders to hold Spirit Night at Senor Garcia's STAFF REPORT Jan 29, 2020 Jan 29, 2020 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sanders PTA will host a Spirit Night at Senor Garcia's, 237 Hillcrest Drive, Laurens, on Tuesday, February 4, from 5-8 p.m. Sanders Middle School PTA will earn proceeds from the total sales made at Senior Garcia during the time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Arrest Report for January 29 Former Redneck Shop comes full circle with Echo Project Waterloo student honored for academic achievement at PTC Beeks honored for 10 years' service on LCSD 55 board Sanders to hold Spirit Night at Senor Garcia's Five from Laurens Academy named to all-state teams Red Devil girls roll in Union Patriots take two from Raiders Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSuspect apprehended, charged with murder after early-morning shootingArrest Report for January 24Arrest Report for January 27Arrest Report for January 26Arrest Report for January 25Over opposition, District 55 board chooses Thomas as next superintendentArrest Report for January 23Arrest Report for January 28Laurens church opens community pantry for those in needLaurens homicide under investigation Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.