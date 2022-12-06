The Clinton Library doesn’t have a chimney, but that won’t stop Santa from visiting the library on December 8 for a special story time.
Listen to Miss Dottie read from the Polar Express, enjoy yummy Christmas goodies, and take pictures with the man in red. It all starts at 4pm. Wear your pajamas if you want and climb aboard the holiday train.
This event is free and open to the public.
For more information contact the Clinton Library at 864-833-1583. The library is located at 107 Jacobs Highway (next to Ace Hardware) in Clinton.
